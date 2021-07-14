149,449 Shares in Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK) Acquired by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in shares of Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 149,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Switchback II during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Switchback II during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Switchback II during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Switchback II during the 1st quarter valued at $922,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Switchback II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,019,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Switchback II alerts:

SWBK stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88. Switchback II Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

Switchback II Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Switchback II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switchback II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.