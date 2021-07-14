Css LLC Il Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 164,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HERAU. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,280,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,486,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,493,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,499,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,239,000.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

Shares of HERAU stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.03. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.28.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.