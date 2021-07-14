Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the first quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 27.0% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $152.41 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $153.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.35. The firm has a market cap of $210.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.62.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

