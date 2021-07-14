Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 74.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.74.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,047,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,925 shares of company stock worth $62,679,902. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $672.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.00 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $647.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $627.96.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

