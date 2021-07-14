DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 31.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,277 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,144 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 790,255 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $158,020,000 after purchasing an additional 256,689 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,855,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,143 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $154.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.56. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.86.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $4,635,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,560 shares in the company, valued at $26,434,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $579,597.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,609,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,541 shares of company stock valued at $12,769,276 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

