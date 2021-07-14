CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires New Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,024,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,953,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ICL Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ICL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICL Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of ICL Group stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.90. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.00. ICL Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.56.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 1.64%. Research analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.0525 dividend. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.00%.

ICL Group Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.