CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,835 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.29% of FirstCash worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,017,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,503,000 after purchasing an additional 195,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,288,000 after purchasing an additional 39,913 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 632,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,566,000 after purchasing an additional 74,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,412,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

FCFS traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,689. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.82. FirstCash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $84.83.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

