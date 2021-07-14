Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $349.81. 8,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,057. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $162.30 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $356.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.87.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

