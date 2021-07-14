CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 18,322 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,322 shares during the quarter. The Southern comprises approximately 1.3% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $13,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 146,781.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 273,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 273,014 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $1,042,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 142,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.09. 22,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,697,177. The company has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $66.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SO. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,425 shares of company stock worth $2,272,721 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

