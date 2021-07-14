Oceanlink Management LTD. Has $5.68 Million Stock Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Oceanlink Management LTD. lessened its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 94.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199,761 shares during the period. GDS makes up about 1.9% of Oceanlink Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oceanlink Management LTD.’s holdings in GDS were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter worth about $181,954,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth about $128,106,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter worth about $104,151,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,585,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,658,000 after purchasing an additional 803,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter worth about $40,248,000. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Macquarie cut their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.25.

Shares of GDS traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,615. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.98 and a beta of 1.03. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.