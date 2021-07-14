Sunrun Inc. (NYSE:RUN) COO Sells $435,853.32 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NYSE:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $435,853.32.

Christopher Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Christopher Dawson sold 11,162 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $497,601.96.

NYSE RUN traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624,836. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

