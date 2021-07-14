SM Energy (NYSE:SM) is Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s Largest Position

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,341,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,570,964 shares during the period. SM Energy makes up 17.4% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of SM Energy worth $120,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SM Energy by 5,100.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,469,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after buying an additional 1,441,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SM Energy by 81.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after buying an additional 1,327,822 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 130.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,317 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1,183.8% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 967,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 892,056 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 595,549 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 1,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $38,565.00. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

Shares of SM traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,182. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.30.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. Analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

