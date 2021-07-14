Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Acquired by Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,778 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,778 shares during the quarter. Arch Resources makes up approximately 3.3% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 3.57% of Arch Resources worth $22,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Arch Resources by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,223,000 after acquiring an additional 396,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Arch Resources by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,850,000 after acquiring an additional 200,461 shares during the period. Weber Alan W acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth $7,660,000. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in Arch Resources by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 851,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,271,000 after acquiring an additional 126,042 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC boosted its position in Arch Resources by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 154,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 107,316 shares during the period.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Arch Resources from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of ARCH traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,994. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.27. The firm has a market cap of $938.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $62.53.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.40 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

