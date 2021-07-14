Leslie Kohn Sells 5,444 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NYSE:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NYSE:AMBA) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 5,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $551,967.16.
Shares of AMBA stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.46. 1,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,221. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $137.21.
Ambarella Company Profile
