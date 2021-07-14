Insider Selling: Nutanix, Inc. (NYSE:NTNX) COO Sells 15,634 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NYSE:NTNX) COO David Sangster sold 15,634 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $583,929.90.

David Sangster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, David Sangster sold 49,429 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $1,938,111.09.

NYSE:NTNX traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,386. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $40.71.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

