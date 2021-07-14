Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 707.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 22,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $116.58. 66,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,596,350. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $118.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.85. The stock has a market cap of $205.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

