Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.64. 104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,053. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $63.62 and a one year high of $106.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.69.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.