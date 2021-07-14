Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $221.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,022. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.59. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $142.16 and a 1 year high of $228.87.

