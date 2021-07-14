Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Sells 29,989 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,989 shares during the period. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund comprises about 1.0% of Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1,000,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 282.4% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISD stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 141,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,949. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

