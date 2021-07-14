Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Increases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,349 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,249 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 3.0% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned about 0.12% of NXP Semiconductors worth $66,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.96.

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.67. 51,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of 139.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $114.38 and a 12-month high of $216.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.06.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

