Brokerages Anticipate SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) to Announce -$0.70 EPS

Equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) will announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). SpringWorks Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.63). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($2.84). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11).

SWTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

NASDAQ:SWTX traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.80. 6,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,449. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.51 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.51. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $96.48.

In other news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $2,731,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Squinto sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $117,662.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,931 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

