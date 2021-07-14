Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Down 97.6% in June

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the June 15th total of 182,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RHE stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 41,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,994. Regional Health Properties has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.14.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter.

In other Regional Health Properties news, Director David A. Tenwick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $60,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regional Health Properties stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) by 124.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.74% of Regional Health Properties worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regional Health Properties Company Profile

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. The company's facilities offer a range of healthcare and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

