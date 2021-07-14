CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Short Interest Update

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 14,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNP. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.89. 67,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,374,218. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $26.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,652,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,659 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,400,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,690 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,118,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,965,000 after acquiring an additional 302,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,265,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,219,000 after acquiring an additional 629,149 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

