Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Short Interest Update

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the June 15th total of 644,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHMI. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

NYSE:CHMI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,047. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $160.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.24. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $10.68.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 55.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.51%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.