CNH Partners LLC Sells 15,212 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

CNH Partners LLC cut its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,212 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Kontoor Brands worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.32. 843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,535. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

In other news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

