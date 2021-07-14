CNH Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,403 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cardtronics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Cardtronics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cardtronics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cardtronics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cardtronics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Edward H. West sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $37,635.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,608,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. West sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $35,028.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,605,454.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATM remained flat at $$39.01 during trading on Wednesday. Cardtronics plc has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 90.72 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $267.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.00 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

