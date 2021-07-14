CNH Partners LLC Invests $5.35 Million in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 120,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIAC shares. reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Shares of VIAC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.57. 90,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,389,291. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.73. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

