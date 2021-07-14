CNH Partners LLC Has $10.75 Million Stake in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

CNH Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) by 463.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 354,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,399 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Atlanticus were worth $10,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $526,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $38,747.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,217 shares in the company, valued at $18,000,125.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,256 shares of company stock worth $1,296,823. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Atlanticus in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ATLC stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.98. 71 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,925. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $731.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 195.69% and a net margin of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

