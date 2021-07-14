Calvin H. Knowlton Sells 10,000 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NYSE:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NYSE:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $442,500.00.

Shares of TRHC stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $46.93. 6,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,701. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $69.31.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.