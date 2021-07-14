Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Equities analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to post $2.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics reported sales of $1.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $9.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DGX stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.75. 21,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,834. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $104.10 and a fifty-two week high of $142.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.