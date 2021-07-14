Aurora (AOA) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Aurora coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aurora has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $11.71 million and $335,288.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00092920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00052040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00015555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.39 or 0.00851730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aurora Profile

AOA is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

