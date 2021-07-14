Zedge, Inc. (NYSE:ZDGE) Director Elliot Gibber Sells 25,000 Shares

Zedge, Inc. (NYSE:ZDGE) Director Elliot Gibber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $454,500.00.
NYSE:ZDGE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.40. 22,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.03. Zedge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Zedge Company Profile
