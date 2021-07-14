Zedge, Inc. (NYSE:ZDGE) Director Elliot Gibber Sells 25,000 Shares

Zedge, Inc. (NYSE:ZDGE) Director Elliot Gibber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $454,500.00.

NYSE:ZDGE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.40. 22,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.03. Zedge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

