$2.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will report sales of $2.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.86 billion. Discover Financial Services posted sales of $2.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year sales of $11.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $12.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.51 billion to $12.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.39.

In related news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFS. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $475,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 62.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DFS traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.81. The company had a trading volume of 24,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.89. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $46.82 and a 12 month high of $127.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

