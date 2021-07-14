Mitch C. Hill Sells 5,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.71, for a total transaction of $463,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Inari Medical stock traded down $4.25 on Wednesday, hitting $87.57. 6,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,368. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.38 and a beta of 2.14. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.21 and a 12-month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Inari Medical by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 28.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 481.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 307,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,909,000 after acquiring an additional 254,651 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at about $2,285,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,743,000 after acquiring an additional 47,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

