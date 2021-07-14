Health Catalyst, Inc. (NYSE:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier Sells 8,635 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NYSE:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier sold 8,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $478,206.30.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $612,857.50.

HCAT stock remained flat at $$55.72 during trading on Wednesday. 5,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,247. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

