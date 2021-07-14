Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) to report $67.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zovio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.00 million and the highest is $69.00 million. Zovio reported sales of $103.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zovio will report full-year sales of $269.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $267.86 million to $270.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $307.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Zovio had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $76.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZVO shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Zovio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on Zovio in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

ZVO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,064. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $79.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Zovio has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $7.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zovio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,330,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zovio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zovio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zovio by 1,292.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 21,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Zovio in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

