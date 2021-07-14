Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) to Hold

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XGN. TheStreet lowered shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

XGN stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.52. 1,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,507. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 16.41 and a quick ratio of 16.41. Exagen has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exagen will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exagen news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $162,652.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $140,470.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 62.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after buying an additional 647,104 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 30.1% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,626,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,461,000 after buying an additional 376,234 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 42.7% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 451,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 135,271 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,000,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,551,000. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

