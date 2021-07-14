Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zosano Pharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a transdermal micro needle patch system to deliver formulations of existing drugs through the skin for the treatment of a variety of indications. The Company’s lead product candidates include Weekly ZP-PTH for severe osteoporosis; ZP-Glucagon for severe hypoglycemia and ZP-Triptan, for migraine. Zosano Pharma Corporation is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Shares of Zosano Pharma stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.82. 9,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,812. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $87.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.80. Zosano Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $3.06.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zosano Pharma will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 954.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 41,530 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

