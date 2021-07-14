David J. Mauro Sells 15,000 Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NYSE:PRLD) Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NYSE:PRLD) insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $486,600.00.

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $27.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,958. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

