Robert J. More Sells 11,670 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $512,896.50.
NYSE VIR traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.71. 15,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,849. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $141.01.
About Vir Biotechnology
