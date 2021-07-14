Mark Partin Sells 5,000 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NYSE:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NYSE:BL) CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $518,950.00.

Mark Partin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.24, for a total transaction of $521,200.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $567,200.00.

NYSE BL traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,490. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.20 and a 1-year high of $154.61.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

