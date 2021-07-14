Kristin Yarema Purchases 34,354 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:ATRA) insider Kristin Yarema purchased 34,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $500,537.78.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.70. 20,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,044. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

