Short Interest in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Decreases By 99.9%

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 13,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $19.89. 174,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,295,516. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

