Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Short Interest Update

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the June 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.0559 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 8.14%. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s payout ratio is 164.86%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

