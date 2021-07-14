Argan (NYSE:AGX) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) rose 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.36 and last traded at $47.04. Approximately 1,623 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 59,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.39.

The company has a market capitalization of $735.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.10.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. Argan had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 7.72%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st.

In other Argan news, Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $789,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Hibbert Watson sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $50,875.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,126.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,461 shares of company stock valued at $865,944 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 73.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,222,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,197,000 after acquiring an additional 519,493 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Argan by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,833,000 after purchasing an additional 155,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Argan by 39.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,269,000 after purchasing an additional 111,806 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Argan by 195.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 139,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 92,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Argan by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,633,000 after purchasing an additional 85,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile (NYSE:AGX)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through three segments: Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.