dHedge DAO Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last Week (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $12.08 million and $745,907.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00052120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.47 or 0.00856428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005328 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,367,803 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

