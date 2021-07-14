Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Down 7.2%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s share price was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 22,249 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,426,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HIMS shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invst LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,923,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

