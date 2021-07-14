Verasity (VRA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $38.87 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Verasity has a total market cap of $41.00 million and approximately $38.87 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.79 or 0.00288431 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000463 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,890,059,918 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

