Clearline Capital LP Buys Shares of 1,403,377 Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,403,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,560,000. Flexion Therapeutics comprises about 1.6% of Clearline Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $47,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $89,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,441. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.35.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

FLXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

