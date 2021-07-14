AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 151,551 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 151,551 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $179,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Humana by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Humana by 12.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Humana by 54.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Humana by 4.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Humana by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $459.68. 2,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,666. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $441.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.26.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

